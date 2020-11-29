The Firms That Dominated In 2020

By Jack Karp · November 29, 2020, 8:02 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Alan K. Ota
Democrats have opened the door to long-standing Republican proposals for tweaks to the 2017 tax overhaul as part of a final drive to t... (more story)
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
As Joe Biden's team races to staff his administration, ensuring that the U.S. Treasury Department has key decision-makers in place to ... (more story)
Maria KoklanarisSenior Tax Correspondent
While a full repeal of the 2017 tax overhaul's cap on the deduction for state and local taxes remains uncertain under a Biden administ... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.