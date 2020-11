By Jaqueline McCool ·

New Jersey would allow businesses to claim a gross income tax or corporation business tax deduction for the cost of purchasing cleaning supplies as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, under a bill introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 3201, which Sen. Steven Oroho, R-Sparta, introduced Thursday, would allow businesses to deduct 50% of qualifying cleaning expenses, while businesses with 50 or fewer employees could deduct 65%. Qualifying expenses are cleaning products or services that are needed only as a result of the pandemic, according to the bill.If enacted, the bill would take immediate effect.--Editing by Tim Ruel.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.