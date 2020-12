By Jaqueline McCool ·

Colorado would allow landlords a tax credit for rent that is unpaid by commercial and residential tenants as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives.H.B. 1017, which Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, introduced Monday, would allow landlords to claim a tax credit for the amount of rent charged but not received for tax years that start between Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2022.The credit could be carried forward for up to five years, according to the bill.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.