Colorado would allow food retailers to retain sales tax collected on up to $70,000 of net taxable sales from November 2020 through February 2021 under a bill passed Tuesday in the House of Representatives in response to the coronavirus pandemic.H.B. 1004, which was passed 64 to 1, would allow food retailers to deduct from state net taxable sales the lesser of their sales or $70,000 and keep the sales tax collected. The deduction would also apply to premade food, food trucks and special event food sales, according to the bill.The bill, which was introduced Monday by Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, will now go to the Senate.--Editing by Tim Ruel.

