Philly Tax Dept. Offers Refund, Dining Tax Relief Amid Virus

By Daniel Tay ·

Philadelphia businesses that feel they overestimated their 2020 estimated payments for business income and receipts tax can amend their returns for a refund, among other changes the city's tax department announced Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects.Businesses must amend their 2019 business income and receipts tax to receive the refund, which could take six to eight weeks, the department said.The department also announced on Tuesday that property owners who have not paid their annual refuse collection fee now have until June 30, 2021, to make the payment. Previously, half the $500 payment was due Dec. 31, 2020.Additionally, Philadelphia restaurants will be exempted from the city's use and occupancy tax on their indoor dining space while indoor dining is prohibited by Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney's order, effective from Nov. 20 through Jan. 1, 2021, according to a tax department release from Nov. 25.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

