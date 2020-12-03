Mich. Senate Votes To Adjust Personal Property Tax Sourcing

By Abraham Gross ·

Michigan would assess local personal property taxes on items that were moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the property's original location rather than its new, temporary location, under a bill passed Thursday by the state Senate.S.B. 1203, which passed 37 to 0 with one excused, would require personal property, including exempt personal property, to be assessed at an item's ordinary location instead of an alternative location it was moved to as a result of the pandemic. The bill would apply only to tax year 2021.Under the bill, evidence of a personal property's ordinary location could be the business location of the property's owner, where the property is usually deployed when not affected by the pandemic, or the property's location on Dec. 31, 2019.The legislation will be sent to the House for consideration. Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake,in October.--Additional reporting by Paul Williams. Editing by Vincent Sherry.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.