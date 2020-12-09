Michigan Venues Get Tax Payment Extension Amid Virus

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Michigan businesses with customers who gather in entertainment, recreational and indoor food service venues have received a monthlong extension to make sales and use tax payments, the state Department of Treasury said, citing the novel coronavirus pandemic.In a notice issued Tuesday, the department said businesses can apply for an extension to pay and file December sales, use and withholding tax. Eligible businesses include stadiums, theaters, arcades, nightclubs, conference centers and concert halls.If granted the extension, a business would have until Jan. 20 to file and pay. Interest and penalties on payments also would be waived for 31 days, the department said.--Editing by Tim Ruel.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.