This article has been saved to your Favorites
!
Tax Court Updates Remote Proceeding Subpoena Guidance
By Theresa Schliep
· December 11, 2020, 7:10 PM EST
The U.S. Tax Court released guidance for litigants issuing subpoenas for witnesses to appear at trial or for document production, saying judges can hold calls or video conferences to discuss a third party's responsiveness to a subpoena.
Litigants are required to list hearing dates and virtual proceeding information when issuing subpoenas, Chief Judge Maurice B. Foley said in new guidance Thursday.
The Tax Court has held virtual trials
as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
--Editing by Neil Cohen.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.