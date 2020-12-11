Tax Court Updates Remote Proceeding Subpoena Guidance

By Theresa Schliep ·

The U.S. Tax Court released guidance for litigants issuing subpoenas for witnesses to appear at trial or for document production, saying judges can hold calls or video conferences to discuss a third party's responsiveness to a subpoena.Litigants are required to list hearing dates and virtual proceeding information when issuing subpoenas, Chief Judge Maurice B. Foley said in new guidance Thursday.The Tax Courtas a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

