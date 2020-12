By Jaqueline McCool ·

Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act

Alabama is updating its instructions and guidance for 2020 income tax and financial institution excise tax returns to carry out certain provisions of federal coronavirus relief packages, the state Department of Revenue said.In a statement released Friday, the department said it would make updates to the state tax returns to adjust to changes made by the federal, enacted in March, and to small-business loan forgiveness related to the novel coronavirus pandemicThe department said follow-up information on the updated returns will be released when guidance is final.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.