Oregon Tax Dept. To Nix Interest, Penalties Amid Virus

By Daniel Tay ·

Certain Oregon businesses economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can get penalties and interest waived, the state's governor said, among other tax relief addressing the pandemic.Businesses impacted by the pandemic can get 100% of penalties on 2019 income tax due waived, Democratic Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday. Also, small businesses with less than $5 million in gross receipts that have been affected by the pandemic can get waivers of 100% of interest on 2019 income tax, Brown said.Additionally, the Oregon Department of Revenue will extend the due date for the amusement device tax for the second quarter of tax year 2020. The extended date will be April 14, 2021, instead of Jan. 14, 2021, Brown said, adding that the move is intended to provide relief to Oregon restaurants and bars.--Editing by Joyce Laskowski.

