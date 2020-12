This article has been saved to your Favorites

Minnesota would extend sales and use tax and liquor gross receipts tax remittance deadlines for businesses affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, under a bill introduced in the state Senate.S.F. 14, which Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, introduced Monday, would extend the tax remittance deadline for qualifying businesses from November 2020 to next Jan. 20 and from December 2020 to next Feb. 20. The extensions would apply to businesses temporarily closed due to Gov. Tim Walz's executive order banning on-premises dining.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

