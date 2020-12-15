Minn. Bill Seeks Later Biz Tax Deadlines Amid Virus Closings

S.F. 11, which Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, introduced Monday, would extend income and corporate franchise tax remittance deadlines for installments due next Jan. 15 to April 15 and for installments due Tuesday to next March 15. The relief would be granted to businesses temporarily closed pursuant to an executive order by Gov. Tim Walz prohibiting on-premises dining.
If enacted, the extension would take immediate effect.
--Editing by Robert Rudinger.
