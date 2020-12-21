NY Extends Tax Deadline For Some Restaurants Amid Virus

By Jaqueline McCool ·

New York has extended the quarterly and monthly sales and use tax deadline for some restaurants impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic under an executive order signed by the governor.The order, signed Friday by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, extends quarterly and monthly sales tax filing and payment deadlines for taxes due Monday from restaurants that had to suspend indoor dining to slow the spread of the pandemic. The new deadline is March 22, 2021, and no interest or penalties will apply to liabilities paid by the new deadline.The extension does not apply to grocery stores with restaurants inside or retailers that are a part of the state's PrompTax program, according to guidance released by the New York Department of Revenue.--Editing by Tim Ruel.

