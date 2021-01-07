South Korea Plans New Tax Incentives To Address Pandemic

By Eli Flesch ·

South Korea is planning to expand tax deductions and offer new tax incentives in 2021 as part of an effort to boost an economy damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Ministry of Economy and Finance announced.Taxpayers can deduct an extra 10% on their credit card spending, up to 1 million won ($914), under the new proposal, an increase from the 15% deduction currently allowed, the ministry said in a statement Wednesday. Corporate investment deductions will be expanded to cover all businesses except those engaged in renting property and clubs.Commercial property owners that cut rental prices would be eligible for a 70% reduction in their tax bills, up from the existing 50% reduction. Land transactions used for public housing projects would be entitled to a temporary 10% capital gains tax reduction.The government said it also planned to expand research and development tax credits to cover more health and green technologies, and to raise the simplified value-added tax ceiling to cover revenue up to 80 million won, up from 48 million won.The proposals will be sent to the National Assembly for consideration.--Editing by Joyce Laskowski.

