IRS Works To Get Virus Cash To People With Closed Accounts

By Theresa Schliep

The Internal Revenue Service is reissuing coronavirus relief payments to people whose bank accounts on record with the agency have been closed, the IRS said in a statement.Certain people who haven't received the economic impact payments because their bank accounts have closed will be reissued the funds by the IRS, the agency said in a statement on Sunday. The payments will be distributed using paper checks or direct deposit, according to the agency.The IRS said on Friday that it wasto people whose original payments were deposited into temporary bank accounts established to obtain advance tax refund loans or other services that require temporary accounts. Reliefat the end of 2020 provided for one-time $600 payments for individuals, plus $600 for qualifying children.--Additional reporting by Christopher Cole. Editing by Vincent Sherry.

