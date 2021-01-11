NJ Bill Seeks Credit For Building Changes To Slow Virus

By Jaqueline McCool ·

New Jersey would allow taxpayers to claim an income tax credit for improvements made to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in nonresidential buildings under a bill introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 3305, which Sens. Bob Smith, D-Piscataway, and Steven Oroho, R-Sparta, introduced Thursday, would allow taxpayers with a work area of less than 30,000 square feet to claim a credit for 75% of their improvement expenditures up to $100,000. For work areas of more than 30,000 square feet, taxpayers could claim a credit for 50% of their expenditures up to $250,000.The credit could be claimed for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 tax years. The bill would take immediate effect if enacted.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

