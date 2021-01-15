Wash. Bill Seeks To Defer B&O Tax Payments Amid Pandemic

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Washington state would defer business and occupation tax payments until April 1 as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives.H.B. 1188, introduced by Rep. Drew MacEwen, R-Union, on Thursday, would allow businesses to defer business and occupation tax payments due between the effective date of the bill and before April 1 until the latter date. The deferral would apply only to tax payments and not to filing deadlines.If deferred payments aren't made by June 30 then they would be subject to interest and late penalties, according to the bill.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

