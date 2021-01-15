Minn. Bill Would Give Credit To Businesses With Cut Capacity

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Minnesota would allow businesses that are places of public accommodation forced to reduce capacity because of the novel coronavirus pandemic to claim a tax credit, under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives.H.F. 125, introduced by Rep. Jerry Hertaus, R-Greenfield, on Thursday, would allow businesses operating places of public accommodation to claim a tax credit equal to the business's tax liability multiplied by the business's annual average reduced capacity. The credit could not be carried forward, according to the bill.If enacted, the credit would apply retroactively from Dec. 31, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021.--Editing by Joyce Laskowski.

