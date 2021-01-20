Pa. Exempts Nonmedical Face Coverings From Sales Tax

The department has used its authority under a pandemic-related disaster proclamation from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to provide the exemption for sales of nonmedical masks and face coverings used to curb the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
The bulletin said the department will not assess retailers for failing to collect sales tax on the items. Consumers who can certify that they purchased a cloth or disposable nonmedical mask or face covering as a means of protection from the virus can file a tax refund petition.
--Editing by Joyce Laskowski.
