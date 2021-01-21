This article has been saved to your Favorites
SC Ticket Sellers' Pandemic-Related Tax Refunds Extended
By Jaqueline McCool
· January 21, 2021, 7:01 PM EST
South Carolina ticket sellers can continue requesting admission tax refunds for tickets that had to be refunded to customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Revenue said in an information letter released Thursday.
Ticket sellers, who are required to remit admission tax on tickets sold, can apply for refunds of the 5% tax on canceled events that were scheduled from March 31 through June 30, 2021. The previous refund
expired Dec. 31.
