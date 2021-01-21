SC Ticket Sellers' Pandemic-Related Tax Refunds Extended

By Jaqueline McCool ·

South Carolina ticket sellers can continue requesting admission tax refunds for tickets that had to be refunded to customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Revenue said in an information letter released Thursday.Ticket sellers, who are required to remit admission tax on tickets sold, can apply for refunds of the 5% tax on canceled events that were scheduled from March 31 through June 30, 2021.expired Dec. 31.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.