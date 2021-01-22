Texas Bill Seeks To Exclude Forgiven PPP Loans From Income

S.B. 372, which Sen. Kelly Hancock, D-Fort Worth, introduced Thursday, would exclude Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act as amended by the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act from gross income. However, loan money used for qualifying expenses could be included in determining cost of goods sold, according to the bill.
If enacted, the bill would take effect Sept. 1, 2021.
--Editing by Vincent Sherry.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.