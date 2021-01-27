Mass. Gov. Urges Action On Remote Work Amid Pandemic

By Abraham Gross ·

The governor of Massachusetts charted his agenda for more policies to address the future of work — including remote work — during and after the COVID-19 pandemic in his annual State of the Commonwealth address.Speaking Tuesday night to a Legislature under supermajority control by Democrats, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker touted the state's successes and strengths during the pandemic while also noting: "As we come out of the pandemic, one issue we need to get right is the future of work."In a speech light on specific policy goals, Baker emphasized how the pandemic has changed many aspects of work and said that many employees might not want to return to an office full time, a shift that will impact commercial centers, public spaces and beyond."It's critical that we understand this — and lean into what this reset means — so that we create the community building, housing, economic development and transportation programs that align with these changes," Baker said.Baker also said his administration would continue expanding access to COVID-19 vaccinations by increasing the number of public vaccination sites, and encouraged lawmakers to continue addressing climate change and environmental issues, such as transportation and energy efficiency.Baker's administration has faced criticism for how it has handled remote work issues,prompting a U.S. Supreme Court challenge over a regulation thatsources employees' income to Massachusetts even if they are teleworking from another state due to the pandemic.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.