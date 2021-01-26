NY Bill Would Suspend NYC Commercial Rent Tax Amid Virus

By Jaqueline McCool ·

New York would suspend commercial rent tax for certain lower-rent tenants below 96th Street in Manhattan as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, under a bill introduced in the state Assembly.A.B. 3070, which Assemblyman Harvey Epstein, D-Manhattan, introduced Friday, would suspend commercial rent tax for tenants with rent of less than $1 million a year. Currently, tenants below 96th Street in Manhattan are required to pay commercial rent tax if their annual rent is more than $250,000.If enacted, the suspension would begin June 1, 2020, and end in the tax period after Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio's coronavirus emergency executive order expires.--Editing by Tim Ruel.

