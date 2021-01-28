NY Bill Seeks Credit For Small Biz Disease-Mitigation Efforts

By Jaqueline McCool ·

New York would allow businesses with 50 or fewer employees to claim a tax credit equal to the cost of building and installing amenities to slow the spread of infectious diseases, under a bill introduced in the state Assembly.A.B. 3566, introduced Wednesday by Assembly Member Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, would allow small businesses to claim a credit against their tax liability for the cost of constructing, installing or building amenities that help to slow the spread of infectious diseases. A business could claim a credit of up to $5,000 for each location and the credit could be carried forward for up to three years.The credit would take effect the January after the bill was enacted.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.