By Theresa Schliep ·

The Internal Revenue Service on Friday updated guidance, in the form of frequently asked questions, on tax credits for coronavirus pandemic paid sick and paid family leave that were extended through March.The IRS updated its frequently asked questions to reflect that the pandemic-related Tax Relief Act, which passed as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act at the end of 2020, extended the paid leave credits through March 31. The credits, which are available to some small and midsize employers, were originally authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act --Editing by Vincent Sherry.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.