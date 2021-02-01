Hawaii Bills Seek Pandemic Surcharge For Restaurants

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Hawaii would allow restaurants to impose a surcharge that is 2% of a customer's receipt and retain the revenue as relief in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic under bills introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 1363, which Sen. Laura Acasio, D-Wainaku, introduced Wednesday, and S.B. 1417, which Sen. Ronald Kouchi, D-Kaua'i, introduced the same day, would allow restaurants to impose a surcharge that is 2% of a customer's bill and retain the amount collected as a way to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic. The restaurant must make the customer aware that the surcharge is being imposed, according to the legislation.If enacted, the legislation would be in effect from July 1, 2021, until June 30, 2026.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

