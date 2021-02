By Jaqueline McCool ·

Washington would allow small businesses to claim an excise tax deduction to ease the economic effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic under a bill introduced Monday in the state House of Representatives.S.B. 5398, which was introduced by Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, would allow qualifying small businesses to claim a deduction of their excise tax liability after all other deductions have been applied. Small businesses that are eligible must have seen a 50% drop in income for the 2020 tax year and have a gross income less than $50 million.If enacted, the bill would take immediate effect.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

