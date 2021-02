By Jaqueline McCool ·

New York would allow businesses with fewer than 100 people to claim an income tax credit for the cost of buying personal protective equipment during the novel coronavirus pandemic, under a bill introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 3142, which Sen. Andrew Gounardes, D-Brooklyn, introduced Wednesday, would allow small businesses to claim a credit for the cost of buying protective equipment in bulk during the pandemic. The credit could be carried forward, according to the bill.If enacted, the bill would take immediate effect.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

