Conn. Seeks Deduction For Small Biz That Rehire Employees
By Jaqueline McCool
· February 2, 2021, 2:00 PM EST
Connecticut would allow small businesses to claim a $1,000 tax deduction for each employee who was laid off and then rehired during the novel coronavirus pandemic under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives.
H.B. 6184, introduced Friday by Rep. Michael DiMassa, D-West Haven, would allow businesses with 500 or fewer employees to claim the deduction for each employee laid off during the 2020 tax year and then rehired.
