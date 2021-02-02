Conn. Seeks Deduction For Small Biz That Rehire Employees

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Connecticut would allow small businesses to claim a $1,000 tax deduction for each employee who was laid off and then rehired during the novel coronavirus pandemic under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives.H.B. 6184, introduced Friday by Rep. Michael DiMassa, D-West Haven, would allow businesses with 500 or fewer employees to claim the deduction for each employee laid off during the 2020 tax year and then rehired.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

