By Theresa Schliep ·

Unemployment income up to $10,200 earned by individuals during 2020 would not be subject to federal income taxes under a bill introduced in the Senate.The Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits Tax Relief Act, introduced Tuesday by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., would apply to benefits received through the states as well as federal programs such as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, according to a news release from Durbin's office.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

