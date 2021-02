This article has been saved to your Favorites

By Theresa Schliep

Local taxing jurisdictions in New York can defer scheduled payments or installment payments for property taxes because of the COVID-19 state of emergency under a bill approved by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.Cuomo on Saturday signed S.B. 8138B,localities to authorize deferred scheduled or installment payments for property tax collection during a declared state of emergency. Tax payments could be deferred only up to 120 days past the original due date of taxes, the legislation says.--Additional reporting by James Nani. Editing by Vincent Sherry.

