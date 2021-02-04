Pa. Panel OKs Bills To Exempt Virus Checks, Loans From Tax

The Pennsylvania House Finance Committee advanced H.B. 359 and H.B. 385. H.B. 359, introduced by Rep. Brandon Markosek, D-Monroeville, would exempt from state and local taxation the stimulus checks and loan forgiveness grants provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. H.B. 385, introduced by Rep. George Dunbar, R-Jeanette, would exempt the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection loans from state taxes.
Both measures, if passed, would take effect immediately.
--Editing by Vincent Sherry.
