Ill. Bill Would Allow Landlords Partial Property Tax Exemption

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Illinois would allow landlords who have been affected by the state's eviction moratorium during the novel coronavirus pandemic to apply for a partial property tax exemption, under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives.H.B. 596, which Rep. Charles Meier, R-Okawville, introduced Wednesday, would allow a chief county assessment officer to grant a property tax exemption in the form of a decrease in the property's assessed value, up to $10,000. The exemption would be granted to landlords who can show evidence of a financial burden from the moratorium, according to the bill.If enacted, the exemption would apply to the 2021 tax year.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.