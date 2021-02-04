Ill. Bill Would Allow Landlords Partial Property Tax Exemption

H.B. 596, which Rep. Charles Meier, R-Okawville, introduced Wednesday, would allow a chief county assessment officer to grant a property tax exemption in the form of a decrease in the property's assessed value, up to $10,000. The exemption would be granted to landlords who can show evidence of a financial burden from the moratorium, according to the bill.
If enacted, the exemption would apply to the 2021 tax year.
--Editing by Vincent Sherry.
