NY Bills Seek Tax Relief Amid Pandemic For Some Landlords

S.B. 4159, introduced Tuesday by Sen. Leroy Comrie, D-Queens, would set a 3% cap statewide on penalties for unpaid late property tax liabilities due and payable from March 7, 2020, through June 30, 2021, according to a bill description. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Local Government.
A.B. 4644, introduced Thursday by Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, would give landlords owning five or fewer rental units an extension to pay property taxes if a tenant or tenants have not paid rent in 180 days after the pandemic state of emergency has expired, according to a bill description. The bill has been referred to the Assembly Real Property Taxation Committee.
A.B. 4612 and A.B. 4653, introduced on Thursday by Assemblyman Michael Cusick, D-South Shore, would prohibit fees on real property tax assessments owed by smaller landlords or businesses during the COVID-19 state disaster emergency until 90 days after the declared emergency has ended, according to bill descriptions. Both bills have been referred to the Real Property Taxation Committee.
--Additional reporting by Jaqueline McCool. Editing by Robert Rudinger.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.