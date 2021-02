By Asha Glover ·

New Jersey would allow nonchain restaurants with 100 employees or fewer to claim bonus depreciation for capital expenditures incurred as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, under a bill in the state Senate.S.B. 3404, which Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Long Branch, introduced Thursday, would allow restaurants with two or fewer locations to claim bonus depreciation of up to $150,000 for money spent on capital expenditures to comply with virus regulations, including heat lamps and overhangs.If enacted, the bill would take immediate effect.--Additional reporting by Jaqueline McCool. Editing by Vincent Sherry.

