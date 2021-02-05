Kan. Bill Would Give Businesses Property Tax Reimbursement

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Kansas would allow businesses affected by county-ordered shutdowns to apply for property tax reimbursements as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, under a bill introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 149, which the Committee on Assessment and Taxation introduced Thursday, would allow businesses ordered to shut down or limit capacity to apply for a property tax reimbursement given by the county treasurer out of the county's general fund.The reimbursement for shutdowns would be calculated by multiplying one-twelfth of a business's property tax by the number of months the business was shut down. The reimbursement for a business with capacity limitations would be calculated as one-twelfth of the business's property tax multiplied by the capacity limitation percentage and again by the number of months capacity was limited.If enacted, the bill would apply to tax years beginning in 2020.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.