By Theresa Schliep

Eligible self-employed people can use a new Internal Revenue Service form to claim tax credits for sick leave and family leave under a coronavirus relief law, the agency said Monday.Eligible individuals can fill out Form 7202 to claim tax credits for sick and family leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act , the IRS said in a statement. The form is used to calculate the correct amount of credits that should also be reported on income tax returns, the agency said.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

