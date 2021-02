By Jaqueline McCool ·

New York would prohibit fee assessments on small businesses' and small landlords' unpaid property tax liabilities during the novel coronavirus pandemic under a bill introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 4514, introduced Friday by Sen. Diane Savino, D-Staten Island, would halt property tax fees on businesses in the state with 20 or fewer employees and a gross income of $3 million or less. It also includes landlords for nonresidential, nonprofit or commercial properties that operate 10 or fewer units.If enacted, the bill would take immediate effect.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.