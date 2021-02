By Jaqueline McCool ·

New York would create a small-business tax credit equal to the cost of building or installing infrastructure that would help to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus under a bill introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 4680, which Sen. Anthony Palumbo, R-New Suffolk, introduced Monday, would allow businesses with up to 50 employees claim a tax credit for the cost of installing infrastructure that slows the spread of infectious disease, up to $5,000. The credit could be carried forward for up to three taxable years, according to the bill.The credit would take effect Jan. 1 after the bill is enacted.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

