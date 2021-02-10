Wash. Bill Seeks B&O Breaks For Biz Hurt By Pandemic

By Daniel Tay ·

Washington state would provide exemptions to the business and occupation tax for businesses that had to shutter because of emergency measures taken to address the coronavirus pandemic under a bill introduced Wednesday.Under H.B. 1520, a business that had to close for 90 to 150 days between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, would be able to claim an exemption from the tax for six months. A business that had to close for at least 150 days within the same period would be able to claim an exemption for nine months under the bill.Additionally, a business that had to operate at 50% capacity or less for at least 90 days, or had a net revenue loss of more than 49% during that time, would be able to claim an exemption for four months. A business would be able to claim only one exemption under the bill, and the exemption would have to be used for taxes due by April 1, 2022.The bill was introduced by Rep. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, and Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Grays Harbor County.--Editing by Leah Bennett.

