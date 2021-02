This article has been saved to your Favorites

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Minnesota would exclude forgiven small-business loan amounts granted as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic from state income under a bill introduced Thursday in the state Senate.S.F. 838, which was introduced by Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, would exclude forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans granted under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act from Minnesota gross income calculations.The House of Representatives version of the bill is H.F. 777.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.