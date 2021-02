This article has been saved to your Favorites

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Michigan would let localities waive summer 2020 penalties on late or unpaid property tax for certain businesses that have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic under bills introduced in the state Legislature.H.B. 4185 and S.B. 112, introduced Tuesday by Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, and Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, respectively, would allow localities to waive summer 2020 property tax penalties on payments by entertainment venues, exercise facilities, food service establishments, recreation facilities and places of public amusement.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.