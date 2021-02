By Jaqueline McCool ·

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service should clarify that receiving federal loans during the novel coronavirus pandemic does not exclude businesses from the employee retention tax credit, two senators said in a letter released Tuesday.Sens. Margaret Hassan, D-N.H., and Richard Burr, R-N.C., asked Treasury and the IRS to issue guidance clarifying that receiving Paycheck Protection Program loans through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act does not mean a small business must forgo claiming an employee retention tax credit.The letter was dated Feb. 10.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

