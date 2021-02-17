Congress Urged To Prioritize Remote Work, Savings Tax Relief

By Theresa Schliep ·

Tax relief for remote workers affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic and flexibility for tax-advantaged savings accounts should be among the top priorities for the Senate Finance Committee for 2021, the National Taxpayers Union said in a letter.Congress should look to relieve remote workers of the tax ramifications of remote work and should embrace legislation similar to S. 3995, the Remote and Mobile Worker Relief Act introduced last year, the tax group told Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in the letter released Tuesday.Flexibility for people with health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and other tax-advantaged savings accounts that are normally subject to roll-over rules should also be prioritized in 2021, the National Taxpayers Union said.--Editing by Leah Bennett.

