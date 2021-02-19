IRS Says It Sent 260K Missing Return Notices In Error

The IRS said Thursday that it shouldn't have sent the roughly 260,000 CP59 notices earlier in February because the agency hasn't actually finished processing returns for the 2019 tax year.
The IRS has been slow to process returns from the last filing season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which required some agency employees to work from home and led to a now-cleared mail backlog.
--Additional reporting by David van den Berg. Editing by Neil Cohen.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.