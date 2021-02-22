Ill. Bill Seeks Property Tax Exemption For Landlords Amid Virus

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Illinois would allow landlords to apply for a property tax exemption up to $10,000 for those affected by the eviction freeze during the novel coronavirus pandemic under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives.H.B. 3516, which Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, introduced Friday, would allow landlords who can prove they have faced a financial burden from the state's eviction moratorium during the pandemic to apply for a property tax exemption. The chief county assessor would be responsible for determining the exemption amount, up to $10,000, according to the bill.If enacted, the bill would take immediate effect.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

