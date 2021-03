This article has been saved to your Favorites

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Idaho would exclude from state income federal assistance and forgiven federal small-business loan amounts granted as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives.H.B. 251, which the Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced Thursday, would exclude amounts granted under the C oronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act along with forgiven Paycheck Protection Loan amounts from state income.If enacted, the bill would take retroactive effect beginning Jan. 1, 2021.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

