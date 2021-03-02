Senators Urge Biden To Support Recurring Virus Payments

By Eli Flesch ·

A group of Democratic senators is urging President Joe Biden to support recurring direct payments and increased unemployment benefits for Americans struggling because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter released Tuesday.Led by Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the 11 senators said recurring payments would help keep millions of Americans out of poverty, including those who might not qualify for unemployment insurance because their work hours were only reduced."Automatic stabilizers will give families certainty that more relief is coming, allowing them to make the best decisions about how to spend their relief payments as they receive them," the letter said.Last week, House lawmakers approved a $1.9 trillion package of economic incentivesthe coronavirus pandemic. The bill, H.R. 1319, provides for $1,400 economic stimulus payments and enhanced tax credits for families and individuals as well as tax incentives for small businesses and paid emergency sick leave for workers.Senate lawmakers are considering their own version of the relief package.--Additional reporting by Stephen Cooper. Editing by Vincent Sherry.

