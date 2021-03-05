Wash. Bill Seeks Utility Tax Credit Linked To Forgiven Virus Debt

Under S.B. 5472, utilities could take a credit of 50% of the amount of arrearages they write off under a pandemic customer support program. In order to qualify, a utility would have to offer payment plans under the program that would forgive 50% of a customer's total late amounts.
Utilities providing light and power, water, gas or sewer services would be able to take the credit in the years 2021 to 2023, according to the bill.
The bill was introduced by Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Sequim, and Sen. Tim Sheldon, D-Potlatch.
--Editing by Robert Rudinger.
