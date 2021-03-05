Ark. Would Delay Sales Tax Dates For Restaurants Amid Virus

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Arkansas would delay the sales tax filing deadlines for some restaurants as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, under a bill introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 479, which Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, introduced Thursday, would push back the sales tax filing deadlines for restaurants open at least five days a week that have a seating capacity of at least 25 people. Sales tax remittances and reports due March 2021 could be filed by July 1, 2021. Remittances and reports could be filed for the second quarter by Sept. 1, for the third quarter by Jan. 1, 2022, and for the fourth quarter by March 1, 2022.The extensions would expire next March 1, according to the bill. If all tax liabilities are paid by the new dates, no penalties or fees will apply.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

